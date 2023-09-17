FREE FULL FIGHT: Superlek pieces up Danial Williams in terrifying knockout

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is days away from the biggest Muay Thai matchup of his illustrious combat sports career.

On September 22, Superlek will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a main event world title clash with reigning flyweight Muay Thai titleholder Rodtang Jitmuangnon. It’s a fight that has been years in the making but on Friday night, the much-fantasized matchup will become a reality.

When Superlek steps into the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 34, it will be his fifth fight in 2023. Thus far, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has dispatched every one of his opponents this year, starting with a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Puertas in January. Superlek followed that up with an absolutely vicious third-round knockout of Australian-Thai standout Danial Williams in March.

“Before ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek challenges Rodtang for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34, relive his nasty knockout of Thai-Australian star Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8!“

Since then, Superlek has added two more victories to his resume, scoring knockouts against newcomer Nabil Anane and Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in the span of three weeks. Next, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will attempt to do what no man has done thus far, and end Rodtang’s reign of terror over the flyweight division.

Will Superlek score the biggest win of his Muay Thai career, or will ‘The Iron Man’ once again show the world why he is touted as the most dangerous striker in combat sports today?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.