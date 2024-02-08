“I’m going to meet him in the middle” – Danial Williams says he won’t back down against the electric Lito Adiwang

Former ONE world title challenger, Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams has no plans of taking a backward step against his upcoming foe.

Williams is set to face the dangerous ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang in a pivotal strawweight MMA matchup. The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

It’s going to be a battle of fiery strawweight hopefuls when Williams and Adiwang lock horns, and ‘Mini T’ couldn’t be more excited to trade leather.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Williams talked up his upcoming showdown with ‘Thunder Kid’ and promised fans it will be the most exciting fight ever.

The Australian-Thai fighter said:

“I think I’m just going to meet him in the middle. If he’s going to try countering me, I’ll try countering back and get him with a flurry.”

Needless to say, fans should expect an absolute barnburner when Danial Williams and Lito Adiwang meet in the ONE Championship ring.

Multi-sport talent Danial Williams: “MMA has always been my end goal”

Multi-sport fighter Danial Williams has had his time in Muay Thai and kickboxing, but says his heart belongs to mixed martial arts.

Speaking in the same interview, Williams says he is focused solely on MMA moving forward.

‘Mini T’ said:

“MMA has always been my end goal. I’ve stopped at the highest level of Muay Thai to do MMA. I know I’ve got to spend time on that because it’s been a bit mad trying to get the skills over the last two and a bit years, when I’ve been jumping between sports. I definitely feel like I’m at a level where I just need to keep improving in MMA.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.