“Definitely want to get back all the matches” - Dante Leon determined to dethrone Tye Ruotolo in trilogy match in Bangkok

Dante Leon has only one goal when he returns to Bangkok - dethrone his familiar foe, Tye Ruotolo.

Ad

The Canadian superstar will challenge Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with Cageside Press, Leon said dethroning Ruotolo for the welterweight submission grappling gold will also avenge his earlier defeat to the American phenom earlier in their careers.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Dante Leon said:

"I don't think I have a loss, especially a loss where I lose by submission, that's easy for me to swallow. I'm not a sore loser by any means, but I definitely want to get back all the matches that I've had where I've lost."

Ruotolo and Leon may be meeting for the first time in their ONE Championship tenures, but they've already established an underrated rivalry before their time in the promotion.

Ad

Leon drew first blood in the rivalry when he beat Ruotolo via referee's decision at Grapplefest 8 in 2020.

Ruotolo evened the score at 1-1 when he submitted Leon at Who's Number One a year later.

Since that 2021 meeting, Leon became a two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion in 2022, the same year Ruotolo debuted in ONE Championship, and joined the global promotion in late 2024.

Ruotolo, meanwhile, carved out a perfect 7-0 record in ONE Championship and became the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Ad

Leon is now coming off dominant wins against Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker in his ONE Championship tenure, putting himself in a prime position to challenge Ruotolo's throne.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Dante Leon's entire interview below:

Ad

Dante Leon confident he's covered all bases heading into his trilogy match against Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon is determined not to fall into the same fate he endured when he lost to Tye Ruotolo in their last match.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Leon said he's ready for whatever Ruotolo throws at him in their fight for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

Ad

He said:

"Obviously, the goal is not to get put behind. It is not to get put on the back foot. But if that does happen or if some of the same things occur as they did in the first match, I'm 100 percent better equipped to get myself back in the match."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.