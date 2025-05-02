“It's really cool” - Dante Leon raves about ONE Championship’s ‘incredible production’

Canadian powerhouse Dante Leon is enjoying his time in ONE Championship. It is not only about the competition but also how the promotion is presenting its events which makes it a different experience altogether.

The 29-year-old Pedigo Submission Fighting representative shared his thoughts on ONE in an interview with Cageside Press, highlighting the impressive production value that it gives to every live event it holds.

The two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion said:

"They have incredible production, so it makes you feel like you're in this superstardom almost. It's really cool. As a grappler coming up with a lot of these other tournaments, there wasn't really an opportunity to feel like that."

Watch the interview below:

Dante Leon made his ONE Championship debut in December last year and has two matches under his belt, which he both won convincingly. The most recent of his wins was over Norwegian grappling ace Tommy Langaker in January, winning by unanimous decision.

He is set to take his ONE campaign to an even higher level, vying for the welterweight submission grappling world title against reigning champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

It is the co-headlining match of the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dante Leon says title match against Tye Ruotolo is going to be explosive

Dante Leon sees an explosive match going down when he takes on welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31 this week.

He spoke about it in the same interview with Cageside Press, citing how a battle between sound ground game technicians has intense competition written all over it.

Leon said:

"I can't predict anything at the moment, but I guarantee it will be an explosive battle. That's all I can say."

ONE Fight Night 31 is the third meeting between Leon and Ruotolo, having fought twice previously outside of ONE Championship. Their head-to-head matchup stands at a win apiece.

