"Show everyone what's up" - Fans rooting for Dante Leon in critical world title challenge against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31

Dante Leon faces what many see as overwhelming odds in first world title shot under the ONE Championship banner. However, some fans remain confident that the Canadian grappling sensation has what it takes to defy expectations and pull off a stunning upset.

The 29-year-old is set to challenge Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Since joining the world's largest martial arts organization, Leon has lived up to the hype, launching his campaign with a dominant performance against IBJFF no-gi world champion and retired mixed martial artist Bruno Pucci in December 2024.

He followed it up with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former ONE world title challenger Tommy Langaker to claim a pole position for a crack at 26 pounds of gold.

To build excitement for his highly awaited bout later this week, the promotion released a highlight reel of his recent victories on Instagram.

Check out the clip below:

The video drew a wave of support from fans, who filled the comment section with messages of encouragement ahead of Leon's pivotal showdown:

Dante Leon feels "100 percent" confident of beating Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon knows he's entering the marquee matchup against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31 as the underdog, but this doesn't deter him from putting forth a gallant stand in order to shock the world.

He said this an interview with ONE Championship:

"I 100 percent feel like I'm going to win this match. I'm going to try to submit him. I'm going to try to beat him and secure a victory that takes all the judges, takes any kind of opinion out of it."

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

