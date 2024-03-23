"Definition of a power couple" - Fans in love with Jordan Plant's "Love & Boxing" snaps with husband Caleb

Boxing fans have been reacting to the latest snaps of Fox Sports reporter Jordan Plant and her husband, super middleweight boxer Caleb Plant.

Caleb is a former IBF super middleweight champion, having previously held the title from 2019-2021, while managing to defend the belt on three occasions.

Outside of boxing, Caleb met Jordan in 2016 while she was working as a Fox Sports reporter on one of the cards he fought on. The couple immediately hit it off and were married in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Charly, to the world in August 2022.

Plant recently took to Instagram to express her admiration for her family, and shared a host of pictures of herself with her husband and their daughter. She captioned the post:

"Love & Boxing 💖🥊"

Fans have since expressed their delight at the couple's ever blossoming relationship, with one fan even labeling them the "power couple" of boxing. They wrote:

"Definition of a power couple💓💪"

"You and Caleb have an awesome story!"

"I said it first… Love and Boxing should be a movie 🥊💫""

Check out more reactions here:

Fans react to Jordan Plant's Instagram post

When Jordan Plant reacted to her husband's boxing loss

In March 2023, Caleb Plant suffered a unanimous decision defeat to David Benavidez whilst attempting to win the WBC interim super middleweight title.

It was just the second loss of his career, and he has since yet to return to the boxing ring.

Following his defeat, his wife and Fox Sports reporter Jordan Plant took to X (formerly Twitter) and fiercely defended her husband. Plant not only praised him for daring to be great, but expressed her belief of Caleb being one of the best super middleweight boxers of this generation. She wrote:

"Caleb is a warrior and the best man I know. I am so proud of him and I'll forever admire his courage and will. As Caleb always says "You can't break a poor boys chin" and this was on display last night. Caleb is one of the best fighters in this generation."

Jordan Plant added:

"He'll fight anyone, comes preprared and leaves it all in the ring. He knows how to command a crowd and speaks so eloquently. He's a star. He's a man's man. He's a dog. He's a gentleman. He's a one of one and I'm riding with him til the end."

Check out the posts here:

