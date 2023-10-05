"Best couple in boxing" - Fans send love after Caleb Plant and wife Jordan celebrate 4 years of marriage

Fans are congratulating Jordan and Caleb Plant on their fourth marriage anniversary.

Over the last few years, Plant has become a fan-favorite in the boxing community for his world-class skills and refusal to back down from anyone. Although he maintains a warrior spirit, ‘Sweethands’ wouldn’t have made it to this point without his wife’s support.

Earlier today, Jordan Plant announced that October 5 marks the fourth anniversary of their wedding. In honor of the celebration, she shared a video of their special night on Instagram with the caption saying:

“4 years married 💍🖤 My heart calls your name. We’re so connected it’s insane. My lover. My friend. My teammate. My support. The leader of our family. I love you @calebplant Happy Anniversary ❤️”

The comment section of Jordan’s post featured tons of love and support, including the following people saying:

“Happy anniversary to you both ❤️! Love truly is a beautiful gift!”

“I love you all vibe! ❤️ Time flies! Congratulations 🥂”

“Best couple in boxing”

“Can’t believe it’s been 4 years already!! ❤️❤️”

“Happy anniversary!! Love you guys and your love! ❤️👏”

“Mom & dad 4L”

What’s next for Caleb Plant in the boxing ring?

Caleb Plant started his professional boxing career with a record of 21-0, before suffering his first loss. Since then, he’s lost two of his last three fights, with a highlight-reel knockout win against Anthony Dirrell separating losses against world-class opponents Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez.

The question is, what’s next for ‘Sweethands’?

It’s no secret that Plant and Jermall Charlo, the WBC middleweight champion, are rivals. Earlier this year, the two top-tier boxers were involved in a physical altercation during the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. fight week.

Therefore, Plant’s next fight could be a must-see matchup against Charlo to settle their beef.

Jermall Charlo last fought in June 2021, defeating Juan Macias Montiel by unanimous decision to extend his pro record to 32-0. If Plant wants to fight Charlo, he must wait, as ‘Hit Man’ is scheduled to face Jose Benavidez Jr. in San Antonio, Texas on November 24.

Meanwhile, Caleb Plant has also shown interest in a rematch against Canelo Alvarez. The fight likely won't happen next, but it’s something to consider.