“This brother is a traitor” - Jermall Charlo's viral ringside photo with Terence Crawford sparks outrage among fans of Jermell Charlo

Fans were surprised to see Jermall Charlo taking a photo with Jermell Charlo's rival, Terence Crawford.

On Saturday, September 30, Canelo Alvarez defeated Jermell Charlo by unanimous decision in a 12-round boxing match for the undisputed super middleweight world title. The high-profile matchup led to various boxers attending, including Jermell’s twin brother.

Jermell and Jermall don’t have the best relationship at the moment, as the brothers have struggled to share the spotlight. With that said, ‘Hit Man’ showed up to support, creating a wholesome scene between the twins backstage.

Fans quickly went back to questioning Jermall’s intentions when a picture of him with Terence Crawford surfaced. For those who don’t know, Jermell and Crawford have been rivals of sorts, making it surprising that ‘Iron Man’ would take a picture with him.

Once Michael Benson shared the photo of Charlo and Crawford, fans filled the comment section with outrage and frustration. They said:

Terence Crawford claims Jermell Charlo is no longer on his hit list

Following his loss, Jermell Charlo confirmed his plans to return to the junior middleweight division, where he holds three world titles. He also revealed he wants to fight Terence Crawford next, which had fans excited for another high-profile matchup.

Unfortunately, Crawford might not be interested in making the fight happen. ‘Bud’ had this to say on Twitter following Jermell Charlo’s loss to Canelo Alvarez:

“Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.

Another option for Jermell Charlo’s next fight is Tim Tszyu, the son of former undisputed world champion Kostya Tszyu. The 28-year-old Aussie, who now holds the WBO junior middleweight title, is scheduled to fight Brian Mendoza on October 14.

With a win against Mendoza, Tszyu could secure a massive fight against Jermell for undisputed world champion status in the junior middleweight division.

