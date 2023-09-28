What happened between Jermall and Jermell Charlo? Explaining the beef between the ace boxing brothers

Jermell Charlo is currently scheduled to face pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez in a boxing match set to take place this Saturday. In doing so, he will be moving up two weight classes, where his foe reigns as the undisputed super middleweight champion. However, the bout was originally meant for someone else.

In fact, it was meant for his identical twin brother, Jermall Charlo, who instead offered the matchup to Jermell, to afford his brother a big payday. He then claimed that afterwards, he will face Canelo Alvarez himself. This in no way implies that there is only harmony between the Charlo brothers.

The two men are known for their hyper-competitive nature, and unlike boxing brothers of days past, like the Klitschko brothers, the Charlo brothers have butted heads in public. The two brothers have always had a competitive rivalry and detested being confused for one another, which is common among twins.

Things came to a head in 2020 when Jermall Charlo began referring to himself as 'Big Charlo,' and in doing so, implied that Jermell Charlo was to be referred as 'Little Charlo,' a demeaning alias. This set Jermell Charlo off on an intense rant on Instagram Live that year.

He took issue with his brother branding himself 'Big Charlo,' and claimed that his house was larger, before criticizing his brother's habit of showing off his home's amenities. Later, when Jermall entered the live chat and asked a question, Jermell responded with another outburst.

He sarcastically called him the Future of Boxing, and implied that his brother doesn't pay his photographers and videographers, and even accused Jermall of padding his record by fighting opponents that he had already beaten and given him the blueprint for.

Is Jermell Charlo undefeated?

While Jermall Charlo is undefeated, with a record of 32 wins and no losses, he hasn't fought in two years. Meanwhile, Jermell Charlo has taken part in 37 bouts. Of those matchups, he won 35, lost one and drew one. Now, he is scheduled to face the legendary Canelo Alvarez.

However, the one loss he suffered, which was against Tony Harrison, was labelled a robbery by the undisputed light middleweight world champion. Regardless, he will have his hands full come Saturday, but as always he is confident in his skills.