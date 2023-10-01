"You went out sad" - Terence Crawford reacts brutally to call-out as boxing world 'shames' Jermell Charlo for Canelo Alvarez fight

Canelo Alvarez made history on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mexican entered the squared circle against Jermell Charlo and became the first man to defend his undisputed super-middleweight championship three times in the four-belt era.

Going into the fight, many expected Jermell Charlo to trouble Alvarez with his speed. However, that did not seem to be the case on fight night. Moreover, 'Iron Man' looked to have underperformed. Charlo struggled to find his feet and looked to be too cautious of Canelo Alvarez's power.

Alvarez even dropped Charlo in the seventh round of their fight. While 'Iron Man' was able to get up and continue, he did not pose any threat to the Mexican who cruised through the victory at the end of a one-sided 12-round fight with the scorecards reading 119-108, 118-109, 118-109.

Reacting to Canelo Alvarez's victory over Jermell Charlo, the boxing world including Terrence Crawford are seemingly unimpressed with what Charlo had to offer against the Mexican. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn't even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Charlo ran from start - finish and survived 12 rounds. He fought like a pussy not a lion. The end..#CaneloCharlo"

"Can't believe the lack of urgency from Charlo #CaneloCharlo"

"Canelo not doing much either in 12th so no drama down the stretch"

Fight reactions

Jermell Charlo calls out Terrence Crawford following his defeat to Canelo Alvarez

Following an underwhelming performance against Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo proceeded to call-out Terrence Crawford for a fight. During the post-fight interview, 'Iron Man' expressed his desire of wanting to fight Crawford in his weight division.

Responding to the call out made by Jermell Charlo, Terrence Crawford took shots at Charlo and claimed that he's not on his "hit list" anymore. He said:

"Ok y’all I’m over @TwinCharlo he’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo sp*nk him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance"

