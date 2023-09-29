Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. rematch date pushed further, says Stephen Espinoza

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are expected to collide in a rematch of their epic welterweight clash, which took place earlier this year. However, a date for the anticipated second bout is yet to be confirmed.

Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era following a ninth-round TKO win.

Many expected the clash between 'Bud' and Spence Jr. to be a competitive one, with both fighters entering the ring undefeated, at 39-0 and 28-0, respectively.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. were also both considered top-five pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the time of their clash, which made Crawford's one-sided win even more spectacular.

According to boxing editor for talkSPORT, Michael Benson, Showtime president Stephen Espinoza recently shared an update about when the rematch between the two will take place.

Benson wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"The Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence rematch is now looking more likely to happen in 2024, Showtime's Stephen Espinoza has stated. [KO Artist Sports]"

Expand Tweet

Espinoza also spoke to Boxing Social yesterday, where he shared the following:

"Dates and weights are being discussed, there isn't a lot of certainty yet. We're running out of time this year, it could be next year, it could be this year. The rematch clause has been exercised so I expect we'll get the details in order and be able to announce that quickly."

Watch the video below from 4:30:

Terence Crawford continues his bid for a Canelo Alvarez superfight by revealing his walk around weight

Terence Crawford has continued his campaign for a superfight with Canelo Alvarez by revealing what he walks around at outside of fight camp.

Crawford and Alvarez are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers right now, but with three weight classes separating the pair, a fight seems unlikely.

The Mexican has even shared his disinterest in the matchup, due to him believing that he wouldn't receive the credit for beating Terence Crawford due to the size disparity.

But it seems that 'Bud' walks around at a weight that is higher than Canelo Alvarez's current weight class of super-middleweight (168 pounds). It isn't clear how much weight the Mexican has to cut in order to make super-middleweight, but Crawford doesn't seem to care.

'Bud' took to X to share the following:

"180. ooowwweee 168 not to far outta reach"

"I’m moving up to heavy weight! I’m lifting weights now, y’all really gone be mad."

See the posts below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet