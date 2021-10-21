Deiveson Figueiredo claims he lost UFC 263 title fight against Brandon Moreno because he was busy focusing on his business

Deiveson Figueiredo has claimed his "businessman" mindset was the reason behind his title loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Brazilian, through his translator Wallid Ismail, said that he lost to 'The Assassin baby' in June because his focus was diverted towards things other than fighting.

"When the time I fought Moreno for the second time, I was a businessman. I opened a gym, I built the gym. I arrive in the gym and... I write cheques. I work in the gym and train. Now, I'm focused... I am 100% a fighter again. I don't think about business. I don't think about nothing. I just focus to be a fighter."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting youtu.be/zviz5djEK9k @Daico_Deiveson admits he was more "businessman" than fighter heading into his second fight against Brandon Moreno in June:"Now, I am 100 percent a fighter again."▶️ Watch full interview from #TheMMAHour .@Daico_Deiveson admits he was more "businessman" than fighter heading into his second fight against Brandon Moreno in June:"Now, I am 100 percent a fighter again."▶️ Watch full interview from #TheMMAHour: youtu.be/zviz5djEK9k https://t.co/AHKMntN5zl

Deiveson Figueiredo is training with Henry Cejudo

Deiveson Figueiredo is currently training with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo ahead of his upcoming title fight against 'The Assassin Baby' at UFC 270.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Deiveson Figueiredo claimed that Moreno betrayed 'Triple C' and that he wants to get revenge on Cejudo's behalf.

"This fight is going to be a wonderful fight. I'm very motivated and he betrayed Henry Cejudo. You know the history, yeah? Henry Cejudo let the cry baby, the assassin baby live two years in his house and after that, cry baby Brandon Moreno get out and helped another guy to fight against Henry Cejudo. He betrayed Henry Cejudo and Henry Cejudo is really pi**ed off and now it's going to be revenge, it's going to be a big revenge right now," Figueiredo said via his translator.

'Deus Da Guerra' and Moreno has fought twice before. The first fight took place at UFC 256 and ended in a majority draw.

In their second encounter at UFC 263, Moreno got the better of Figueiredo and finished him via rear-naked choke in the third round.

