Deiveson Figueiredo discloses gameplan he will use to 'finish' Sean O'Malley in potential UFC title fight

Former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo sounded off a warning to current bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley after moving up and making his debut in the divison.

Figueiredo took on No.8-ranked Rob Font in his bantamweight debut at UFC Austin, fighting for the first time since his second loss to Brandon Moreno this past January.

A clinical performance helped the Brazilian secure a unanimous decision victory over Font, and he was quick to discuss a future title shot at the post-fight press conference.

Deiveson Figueiredo expressed his readiness for a bantamweight championship fight and cited his strong showing against Font:

“Being a former champion, if they were to put me in there to fight for the title, I’m super prepared for that. I’m a former champion in the division below, where there are incredible fighters. I showed that I deserve that. Rob is one of the best in the division, and I want to test myself. If they give me the title [shot], I’ll accept.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

The Brazilian also outlined his plan against 'Sugar' in a potential title fight, even asserting that he would get a finish if the fight were to go to ground:

“Sean O’Malley has excellent striking, but I trust so much in my team and our strategy. Today, I’m training with Henry Cejudo, one of the best in the division, and an intelligent guy when it comes to strategy. I’m a guy that’s got a lot of jiu-jitsu. I’m truly a grappler, but I never liked using it. I’m a guy that would use a lot of striking in the octagon because I like to brawl. Certainly, I would make a great fight against Sean O’Malley. If I were to fight him and get to the ground, I’d finish him.” [h/t MMA Junkie]

Check out his full comments on YouTube below:

Sean O'Malley claims he has never lost in the UFC

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is scheduled to defend his title for the first time in 2024 at UFC 299. He will take on Marlon Vera in a rematch, having lost the first meeting between the two.

However, Sean O'Malley conveniently continues to ignore his sole loss in the octagon. He reiterated his 'unbeaten' record in a recent Instagram post marking six years since his UFC debut.

He wrote:

"6 years ago today I made my UFC debut. Still haven’t lost."

Fans were quick to remind him of his 2020 loss to 'Chito' but it may just be the prelude to the mind games ahead of the UFC 299 clash.

Check out Sean O'Malley's post on Instagram below: