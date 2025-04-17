Deiveson Figueiredo engages in unusual head-movement training drill ahead of Cory Sandhagen fight, fans issue reaction: "This drill is freaking sick"

Deiveson Figueiredo is scheduled to face Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Des Moines on May 3, 2025. Ahead of the fight, the Brazilian fighter has caught the attention of fans with his latest training video.

In a post on his Instagram account, 'Deus da Guerra' showcased a unique head movement training drill. His trainer threw disc cones at him while Figueiredo practiced dodging them.

Check out Deiveson Figueiredo's post below (via @ChampRDS on X):

Several fight fans and netizens shared their reaction to the former UFC flyweight champion's training video, with one user writing:

"This drill is freaking sick"

Others commented:

"Bruh whoever's throwing those things has mad aim"

"All this to get held down for 5 rounds. Go back down to 125 bro"

"Jiri [Prochazka] would do this but have saw blades thrown at him"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Deiveson Figueiredo's training video. [Screenshots courtesy: comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X]

Cory Sandhagen confident about beating Deiveson Figueiredo in their upcoming clash

Both Cory Sandhagen and Deiveson Figueiredo suffered defeats in their most recent UFC fights. Umar Nurmagomedov dominated 'The Sandman,' while Petr Yan delivered a striking masterclass to defeat Figueiredo at UFC Macau in November 2024.

Heading into their scheduled fight, Sandhagen recently expressed his confidence in defeating 'Deus da Guerra' at UFC Des Moines. In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the top bantamweight fighter predicted Figueiredo's game plan, saying:

"I think Figgy's [Deiveson Figueiredo] just gonna come out there and try to catch me. That's kind of the way that I feel like he's been fighting a lot of his fights. He's just gonna either try to catch me with a punch or a kick or catch me in the submission, and I think that time has kind of showed that that's not the winning strategy against me."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (2:04):

