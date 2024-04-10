Deiveson Figueiredo makes stunning prediction about Sean O’Malley’s future in the UFC’s bantamweight division

Deiveson Figueiredo recently weighed in on the UFC's bantamweight title picture and made a stunning prediction regarding the rumored title bout between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

'Deus Da Guerra' is a former flyweight champion and is looking to join the list of legends that have won a championship in two different divisions. After his title loss to Brandon Moreno last January, he moved up to 135 pounds and earned an impressive unanimous decision win over No.9 ranked bantamweight Rob Font.

While speaking to MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, Figueiredo shared his thoughts on Sean O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili and noted that he isn't too confident that the fight will even materialize. He mentioned that he doesn't believe that 'Sugar's reign will last very long and expressed interest in a bout against 'The Machine'. He said:

"I think this fight between Merab [Dvalishvili] and Sean O'Malley won't happen, man. In my opinion, I think [O'Malley] is a guy who can't defend his belt again. If I win this fight [at UFC 300] then there is a possible fight for the belt, right? I really wanted to fight for the belt against Merab. Fighting for the interim belt or even for the [undisputed] belt."

It will be interesting to see whether Figueiredo will get one step closer to a title shot as an impressive win over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt could put him in the mix.

Deiveson Figueiredo believes he matches up well with Merab Dvalishvili

Deiveson Figueiredo is not short of confidence as he revealed that he believes he matches up well with No.1 ranked bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili.

The former UFC flyweight champion has earned a reputation for his knockout power, which was on full display at 125 pounds. During the aforementioned interview, he said that he is working heavily on his grappling and believes that he would do well against an elite grappler like Dvalishvili. He said:

"I'm a guy who's currently perfecting my grappling a lot. I've been training not only wrestling, but also my Jiu Jitsu. And everyone knows I'm a striker, I like exchanges. I'm sure it is a very dangerous fight and I would give him [Dvalishvili] a very dangerous fight. If he let me, I would submit him. If he made a mistake."

