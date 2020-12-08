Deiveson Figueiredo predicts a first-round finish against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256

Deiveson Figueiredo once again predicts the outcome of his next bout, which will be at UFC 256 against Brandon Moreno.

The pay-per-view event has lost two main events, before settling on Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno on December 12.

Deiveson Figueiredo: Brandon Moreno 'will be submitted'

In his last outing, Deiveson Figueiredo went through Alex Perez with a first-round submission, and he believes Brandon Moreno will face a similar fate.

Deiveson Figueiredo predicts that he will beat Brandon Moreno via submission in the first round, he told MMA Fighting.

"(Moreno) will be submitted. I’ll take him down and submit him. First round. He’s not a man to fight two rounds."

Deiveson Figueiredo called himself the 'Dungeon Master' after the 'Dungeons & Dragons' TV show character for his ability to predict the outcome of his bouts. Figueiredo made this prediction based on the fact that Brandon Moreno's grappling and jiu-jitsu game is not strong enough.

According to Figueiredo, Alex Perez's game was easy for him to crack through, and Moreno's would be even easier.

"Brandon Moreno comes from a boxing background; he has sharp little boxing, but speaking of jiu-jitsu and takedowns, I see no qualities in him. So it’s an easier match-up for me to fight. I thought Perez’s game was easy, and I think his is way easier."

“Perez is way tougher than him, no doubt about it. But I’m ready to shut his mouth on the 12th so he doesn’t call me out or talk trash at me on social media again."

On making weight for Flyweight title fight

Deiveson Figueiredo had a hiccup in his February fight against Joseph Benavidez. He failed to make the 125-pound mark required for a Flyweight Championship bout.

But there were no such issues in the rematch with Benavidez in July or in his last fight against Alex Perez. Deiveson Figueiredo assures that there will be no issues this time either.

"I’m having a special attention (in Las Vegas’ UFC Performance Institute), and you can be sure I’ll make weight much easier (than before), god willing. I’ll be ready and on weight to put on another show for the Brazilian fans on Dec. 12."

The Brazilian usually bulks up to 147 pounds or so within days after a Flyweight bout. But despite fighting Alex Perez on November 21, he has kept his weight as low as 136 pounds with only two weeks to go before his next fight.