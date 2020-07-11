Deiveson Figueiredo tests positive for COVID-19

The planned Flyweight title match is in jeopardy as Deiveson Figueiredo tests positive for COVID-19.

Joseph Benavidez may not be able to run back his recent loss.

Deiveson Figueiredo

The Brazilian 32-year-old Bantamweight, Deiveson Figueiredo, was scheduled to have a rematch Joseph Benavidez for the vacant UFC Flyweight title next week. However, the main event fight on UFC Fight Night 172 is now in trouble.

Deiveson Figueiredo has tested positive for COVID-19. His manager, Wallid Ismail; said his client still be may not be infected. Figueiredo had tested positive back in May. Ismail said his corners came back clean and hope his client can have a retest and can travel to Abu Dhabi.

Brazil has been one of the countries that have been hit severely by COVID-19 and the potential of the virus is yet to be fully revealed. Questions like if a recovered patient can still get the virus once again and what impact will it have on the person's immune system is still being discussed.

Deiveson Figueiredo tests positive

Combate broke the story first about Deiveson Figueiredo and was then affirmed by MMA Fighting. If he can't make it to the fight, it's already been decided that the 4th ranked Flyweight, Alexandre Pantoja will step in. Unless they change their minds and scrap it.

That would most likely move Kelvin Gastelum and Jack Hermansson to the main event.

UFC has long wanted to see the Team Alpha Male fighter, Benavidez wear a belt. Demetrious Johnson dominated the division for so long and that was followed up by Henry Cejudo's reign. It'll be his 34th career fight on the 18th of July. And he's not as spry as he once was, so time may be ticking for him.