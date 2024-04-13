Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt: Find out how many championships the UFC 300 early prelim openers have between them

Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt have accomplished great success throughout their careers and will kick off the UFC 300 early prelims. It is truly a historic event as the bantamweight clash is between two competitors with three championships between them.

Prior to building the card, UFC CEO Dana White promised a stacked event and noted that fans would be surprised when they found out who would be kicking off the event. His statement was correct as he later confirmed that the clash between the former bantamweight and flyweight champion would serve as the opener for the early prelims.

It will be interesting to see which former champion gets their hand raised at UFC 300 as the winner could certainly get their name into the title picture.

How many championships does the UFC 300 early prelims opener have between them?

Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt have both ascended the rankings of their respective division through their entertaining fighting styles and won a UFC championship fairly quickly.

'Deus Da Guerra' made his promotional debut in 2017 and immediately showcased his impressive power for a 125-pounder, which saw him earn a title fight less than three years later.

Despite earning a second-round TKO win over Joseph Benavidez, he was deemed ineligible to win the vacant flyweight championship due to missing weight, and so the promotion booked a rematch instead. He made no mistake the second time around as he submitted Benavidez in the first round to officially become the new champion.

Figueiredo would then embark on what would become a legendary rivalry against Brandon Moreno. The rivalry saw both flyweights compete on four occasions and resulted in the Brazilian retaining his title, losing it, regaining it, and finally losing it before announcing a permanent move up to bantamweight.

'No Love', on the other hand, also won a championship fairly quickly. After amassing an unbeaten 10-0 MMA record that included five wins inside the octagon, he earned a title shot against then-bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 207.

Garbrandt put on a master class against arguably the greatest bantamweight of all time as he was quicker and more precise in the striking exchanges and even managed to taunt 'The Dominator' while also dodging his combinations. He earned a unanimous decision win over Cruz to become the new UFC bantamweight champion.

