“Delicate snowflake” – MMA X erupts over Nina-Marie Daniele and Sean Strickland teaming up for celebrity charity special forces competition

Nina-Marie Daniele and Sean Strickland might be the strangest, most unexpected friendship MMA has ever produced. The chemistry between the former UFC champion and social media personality has created some of the most viral interview moments in the sport today.

Now, the two teamed up for a celebrity charity special forces competition, and fans went crazy.

Strickland, a huge gun enthusiast, was in his element as he ran around the competition grounds, hitting targets with his handgun. As for Daniele, she made a video of her friend with the most fitting soundtrack, America F*ck Yeah! from the parody film Team America.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans reacted to the tweet in various ways, with @MilesMaverick giving Sean Strickland a light jab:

"Sean runs like a delicate snow flake…"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, @mmafeins said to Nina-Marie Daniele:

"emphasis on the SPECIAL for you😭"

Here are more comments:

More comments on the tweet. [Image credit: @ninadrama on X]

When Sean Strickland told Nina-Marie Daniele that shooting competitions are "gay"

One of the most watched videos on Nina-Marie Daniele's YouTube channel was when she hired an etiquette coach to straighten up Sean Strickland's manners and teach him how to act right in public. It was a clear prank by Daniele as her friend isn't known to be the most cordial person.

While the scene with the etiquette coach was hilarious, the relevant part of the interview here was when Daniele tested Strickland with statements he may or may not have made. The interviewer asked the former UFC champion if he said: "shooting competitions are gay."

Strickland said:

"Super gay, yeah. When you guys are like, faked masked and their gay competition pistols and they're like walking around shooting targets, super f*cking gay, you guys. Super f*cking gay. Yeah, I said that. That's super gay."

It'd be interesting to see how Strickland feels about shooting competitions now that he's been caught on camera running around shooting targets. Perhaps Nina-Marie Daniele can make an edit of the special forces celebrity charity video and this sound byte from her interview.

Check out the entire interview and Strickland's "gay" comments here (10:33):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback