“You’ve never had a female friend?” - Nina-Marie Daniele hits out at fans questioning relationship with UFC fighter Sean Strickland

Nina-Marie Daniele recently responded to fans who questioned her relationship with Sean Strickland. In the MMA world, there have been recurrent speculations that Daniele and Strickland's connection goes beyond friendship.

While Daniele has conducted interviews with various UFC stars, her videos featuring the former middleweight champion significantly surpass those involving any other fighter.

Daniele's strong bond with 'Tarzan' was evident throughout the lead-up to UFC 297, as they collaborated on numerous interviews and social media videos. The 35-year-old MMA content creator even endorsed Strickland after his split decision loss against Dricus du Plessis last weekend.

Daniele recently posted a video on Instagram featuring a conversation with 'Tarzan', where Strickland discussed his passion for MMA.

However, her video led fans to inquire about her connection with Strickland. One fan wrote:

"Nina’s boyfriends gotta be like 'damn, alright enough with this guy…' 🧐 But serious note - Strickland won that fight."

Daniele replied and addressed the relationship rumors:

"You’ve never had a female friend? 😂 Sean is one of my best friends and I’ll always have his back 🤝"

"These two have crazy chemistry lol"

"Nina's bf must just breakup with her at this point and let Sean have her coz how you having the strength to watch them week in week out😂"

"They are definitely fu**ing no doubt about it 😭😭😭"

It seems like these fans are unaware of Daniele's long-standing relationship with Jhanelle Castillo, who works as a creative director. The couple frequently shares photos of their life together on their Instagram accounts.

Meanwhile, Strickland is also in a relationship with his girlfriend, identified only by the initials 'KJ'.

Nina-Marie Daniele lashes out at Twitter MMA influencers

Nina-Marie Daniele recently criticized alleged Twitter (now X) MMA influencers. She aired her discontent on X, condemning a specific group of MMA personalities.

The 35-year-old MMA content creator chastised these influencers for seeking attention by mocking fighters and organizations, suggesting that their behavior could harm their professional relationships.

She tweeted:

"The worst type of MMA personalities are Twitter MMA influencers! Most try to get views by making fun of fighters and mean memes of fighters and the organizations. And wonder why no one wants to work with you …. You can call me corny or cringe but you won’t catch me making mean-spirited jokes or putting others down. Some of you need to do better. Y’all are unhappy and it shows."

