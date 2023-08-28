"Just get married already" - Nina-Marie Daniele's new 'American' post with Sean Strickland has fans guessing in the comments section

Sean Strickland is set to take on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his first-ever title match in the promotion at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia.

There has been a lot of buzz around the middleweight fighter in the lead-up to the fight, and social media and MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele has been heavily linked to him. The two have collaborated on multiple times to produce content.

In her latest tweet, Daniele announced an upcoming interview with Strickland that got fans talking:

Many fans remarked that the duo looked good together:

Other fans expressed their excitement to see the interview and the duo interacting together again.

Sean Strickland reveals that he has a girlfriend in an emotional show of gratitude

Sean Strickland recently revealed in an interview that he was in a healthy and loving relationship.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland opened up and spoke about how he felt towards his partner. He sincerely thanked her for making him a better version of himself.

He said:

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, 'Babe, every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you.' As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

Sean Strickland also joked about all the differences he noticed in their apartment after he got into a relationship, implying that it has been a positive change in his lifestyle.

Check out his full comments below [5:55]: