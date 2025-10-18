Delsey Robinson vs. Logan Holler: Live round-by-round updates

These are the Delsey Robinson vs. Logan Holler round-by-round updates. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming women's middleweight title fight set to feature on the MVP Prospects 16 card on Oct. 18 across 10, two-minute, rounds.Robinson enters the ring with a 10-3 record and three stoppage wins to her name. Furthermore, she is the defending champion, holding the IBF and WBO women's middleweight titles. Holler, though, is slightly more experienced at 11-3-1, with four knockouts/TKOs.She will be determined to dethrone Robinson as the unified women's middleweight champion. Unfortunately, she isn't expected to do so, with the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook listing Holler as a +600 underdog, while Robinson is a massive -1000 favorite.The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Robinson vs. Holler is expected to start at around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming women's middleweight title fight.Delsey Robinson vs. Logan HollerRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: