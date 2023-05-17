Demetrious Johnson admits he still hasn’t given retirement decision a thought

Demetrious Johnson is just trying to enjoy some downtime before deciding what the future holds for him.

‘Mighty Mouse’ once again established himself as the consensus greatest flyweight in the history of the sport at ONE Fight Night 10, earning a unanimous decision victory over Adriano Moraes to close out their iconic trilogy.

With six impressive wins inside the circle and a ONE world championship wrapped around his waist, Demetrious Johnson may decide that it’s time to hang up his gloves for good. But for now, he’s just trying to enjoy some quiet time.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Johnson confirmed that he is yet to make a decision regarding his future. He’s just trying to make the most of his free time, playing video games in his home office:

“No, I haven’t [given this retirement decision a thought]. This is the first day I’ve had no children in the house, my wife was gone working out, and I got to play video games for the first time in 20 days in my office. So, with that being said, no, no.”

Catch the full interview below:

After nearly two decades of dominance, Johnson will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest pound-for-pound competitors in the history of the sport. If it’s up to fans, we would see ‘Mighty Mouse’ continue to compete for years to come. But with little left to prove, nobody could blame him for choosing to walk away on top.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes