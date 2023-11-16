Demetrious Johnson believes his clinch game in MMA is at the very top: “It’s textbook Muay Thai stuff”

Fifteen-time MMA world champion and reigning ONE flyweight king Demetrious Johnson believes no one can hold a candle to his technicality in the clinch game across the all-encompassing sport.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA offered his views on this subject in a recent episode of his YouTube channel Mighty Gaming when he dissected his first fight – where he was knocked out for the very first time in his career – against Adriano Moraes.

Although he conceded that there were shortcomings in the striking and grappling department against the then-flyweight MMA king, ‘Mighty Mouse’ gave himself some credit for doing a lot of damage whenever he got a grip on the Brazilian’s lanky frame.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“It’s textbook Muay Thai stuff, my clinch game. I'll say this to the day I die, I feel that there's nobody who has a clinch game like I do in mixed martial arts. That's just my personal opinion.”

While his analysis was spot on, his all-around output versus ‘Mikinho’ was way under his usual during their fight at ONE on TNT I inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2021.

Thankfully for the 37-year-old MMA GOAT, it didn’t take him long to recover from his flaws in that fight to defeat the American Top Team and Constrictor Team athlete in back-to-back matches over the last 16 months.

Demetrious Johnson has since contemplated retirement. But another fresh challenge in the flyweight MMA division could give him another reason to have one final hurrah on the global stage of ONE Championship.

