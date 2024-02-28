“Demetrious Johnson is the biggest fight” – Jarred Brooks on the significance of dream fight vs. ‘Mighty Mouse’

American Jarred Brooks recognizes the lofty standing that Demetrious Johnson holds in MMA. And given the opportunity, he would love to battle ‘Mighty Mouse’ in a marquee showdown.

The reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion has been on an impressive roll since joining ONE Championship in late 2021. It has afforded him to be in a position to weigh various options moving forward in his journey.

But among the foremost in his list is having a showdown with MMA legend Johnson, who incidentally is the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

‘The Monkey God’ shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting the significance of said fight:

“I think that I’m at the point in my career, where I'm on the edge, on the cusp of greatness, and with a finish of Joshua Pacio, who knows what could be next? I think that Demetrious Johnson could be a big fight for me but besides that, you know, I could go to flyweight, I could, you know, go against the little fart [Gustavo] Balart, I could go against Malachiev.”

He added:

“There’s a lot of opportunities here for me, but as far as marketability in a fight, I think Demetrious Johnson is the biggest fight for me.”

But before a clash with Johnson even takes place, Jarred Brooks must first deal with Filipino rival Joshua Pacio, who he will face in a title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1.

It will be his first defense of the world title he seized from Pacio back in December 2022 by unanimous decision.

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena and is available to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live and for free on Friday, March 1.

Jarred Brooks says he can present a tough challenge to Demetrious Johnson

Jarred Brooks said if Demetrious Johnson wants a tough challenge for his next fight, the flyweight champ should consider going up against him.

Speaking to MMA journalist Nicolas Atkin, ‘The Monkey God’ shared that an all-champion clash between him and ‘Mighty Mouse’ makes a lot of sense for both parties. And he is hoping it will happen in the near future.

Brooks said:

“I mean, [for] Demetrious it’ll be smart [to fight me]. That's a very smart of making money for Demetrious for sure. But I mean, I'm the hard route but I'm telling you I'm way bigger of a sell.”

Jarred Brooks is currently the ONE strawweight MMA world champion, who is set to make his first defense on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar.

Meanwhile, Johnson is the flyweight MMA king. He was last in action in May last year in the United States, successfully defending his championship belt in a trilogy title fight against Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes.