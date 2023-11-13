Jarred Brooks says the only way Demetrious Johnson beats him is by knocking him out early: “I believe in myself that much”

ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Jarred Brooks believes he can stand toe-to-toe and defeat legend and fellow world titleholder Demetrious Johnson in a marquee showdown.

In an interview with onefc.com, ‘The Monkey God’ shared that at this stage of his career, he has full confidence in pitting his MMA skills against anybody, even against a highly accomplished fighter like ‘Mighty Mouse'. And that the more he is doubted by people, the more motivated he gets.

The 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative said:

“You’re going to have to knock me out in the first round or something. So if it’s in the second round or third round, I don’t care if it is Demetrious Johnson. I believe in myself that much. And the people that don’t believe me, you just gotta wait and see.”

American Jarred Brooks became ONE strawweight MMA world champion last December in Manila by defeating longtime titleholder Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

He tried to add another world title in his next fight back in August, vying for the ONE flyweight submission grappling gold against reigning division king Mikey Musumeci. However, he fell short in his quest, losing by submission to 'Darth Rigatoni'.

Jarred Brooks is looking to make his first defense as strawweight MMA world champion soon in a stacked division. He said he is open to all comers for his world title, even a rematch against Pacio, who is the No. 1 contender in the weight class.

After Pacio, next in the top five rankings are Bokang Masunyane (South Africa), Hiroba Minowa (Japan), Gustavo Balart (Cuba), and Mansur Malachiev (Russia).

Jarred Brooks had his promotional debut in November 2021, winning by submission over Filipino Lito Adiwang. Prior to joining ONE, Brooks made a name for himself in the wrestling circuit in his home state of Indiana before transitioning to MMA under various promotions in different parts of the world, including the UFC.

As for Demetrious Johnson, he was last in action in May, successfully defending the ONE flyweight MMA world title against rival Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in a trilogy fight.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates