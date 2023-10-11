Jarred Brooks excited to become a father: “It's going to be awesome”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks has 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold draped across his shoulders. But to the 30-year-old veteran, none of his accolades in mixed martial arts matters anymore.

The most important thing in Brooks’ life is his role as a father, with he and his girlfriend expecting their firstborn child, a daughter, later this year.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Jarred Brooks shared his excitement for this major life milestone.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“It's going to be awesome man. She's going to have two awesome parents that love her indefinitely, and we have a big Italian family as well. And my dad's already itching. I think that I'm just going to have to take sole custody from this whole family to get some time for my daughter.”

Jarred Brooks is one of the most talented mixed martial artists in the world today, and it’s only natural to expect that his daughter will follow in footsteps to become a fighter. However, the American star says he is the type of dad that will support his children in whatever they decide to do with their lives.

The 30-year-old said:

“So she's just going to be extremely loved and she's going to have a badass dad and a badass mom. And if she wants to do this sport then that'd be great. But if she wants to do whatever she wants, then I'm going to support her in whatever she does.”

Brooks is currently staying in shape and staying ready for the call to make the first defense of his world title.

Former strawweight MMA king Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio recently took out no.5-ranked contender Mansur Malachiev last week at ONE Fight Night 15 in Bangkok, Thailand, and emerged as a frontrunner to challenge Brooks.

Jarred Brooks defeated Pacio last December to take the ONE gold, and the two could run it back in short order.