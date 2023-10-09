Jarred Brooks warns opponents who are underestimating him: “They can forget about me all day”

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is one of the most driven martial artists in the world, and that has led the 30-year-old to immense success as a professional prizefighter throughout his career.

Where previously he fought for gold and glory, and all the little trinkets and perks that come along with being a world champion, the American superstar says he now fights for a much more important reason – he’s going to be a father.

Brooks and his partner are expecting a daughter soon, their firstborn, and ‘The Monkey God’ says there’s no greater purpose to fight than to fight for a better future for his child.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Brooks said:

“Yeah, I mean, motivation has been the past nine months, man, you got to work until she's born. And then you got to work even harder. So the work is just in the pudding. So that's all that matters.”

Hard work is second nature to Brooks, and he says he’s only gotten better since winning the belt last December. ‘The Monkey God’ knows the competition is fierce in ONE Championship, and that many of his opponents – past, present, or future – want to get him inside the Circle for a crack at that gold.

But while his foes are plotting his downfall, Brooks says he’s always a step ahead. And he’s going to keep on top of the action for as long as he is the king.

He concluded:

“I've already honed a lot more skills in just this year, and it's given me a lot of confidence being the champion. So I can actually display those skills.”

“So I'm just going to keep on with the game planning and keep up with my competition and what they're doing. And yeah, they can forget about me all day. I'd never forget about them.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Jarred Brooks’ next fight.