Jarred Brooks says Jonathan Haggerty will be at his mercy in MMA: “I’ll fight Haggerty and demolish him”

ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend saw ONE Championship crown a new two-sport world champion – 'the General' Jonathan Haggerty. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion scored a beautiful second-round knockout of Fabricio Andrade, who is the current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

With a new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title hoisted on one of his shoulders, the 145-pound Muay Thai king has his sights set on a third belt - an MMA belt. In his post-fight interview after the bout, Jonathan Haggerty immediately made it known that he is after the MMA world title of the man he just knocked out.

ONE Championship posted a video of the call-out:

"“The General” is eyeing a third ONE World Title 👀 @jhaggerty_⁠ @fabricioandrade1"

Though every martial artist would say that MMA is worlds away from kickboxing or Muay Thai, one cannot deny the KO power of 'The General' with 4oz gloves. What he needs to figure out, however, is the grappling side of things, and keeping the fight on the feet.

One MMA world champion who took a bit of an offense to Jonathan Haggerty's confidence to jump into his sport is ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks. The reigning 125-pound MMA kingpin is a wrestling specialist and has a penchant for grounding his opponents and stopping them on the mat.

Brooks commented on the video:

Jarred Brooks' comment on the video

Brooks is currently 20-2-1 in pro MMA and is a national freestyle wrestling champion. He is undefeated in ONE Championship and has never been dominated in a fight so far.

'The Monkey God' is certainly capable of taking 'The General' down and nullifying his powerful stand-up game.

As for Jonathan Haggerty, despite his lifetime of training in Muay Thai and kickboxing, has never been in an MMA fight or grappling match. If he wants to be a world champion in MMA, he has a long road ahead of him. At the end of that road will be the likes of Fabricio Andrade and Jarred Brooks waiting for him.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.