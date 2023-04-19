Demetrious Johnson compares Adriano Moraes to his fight with Dominick Cruz

Demetrious Johnson says fighting eight-time ONE world champion Adriano Moraes is similar to fighting bantamweight great Dominick Cruz.

Before establishing himself as perhaps the greatest flyweight fighter in mixed martial arts history, Demetrious Johnson dabbled in the bantamweight division, even challenging former world champion Dominick Cruz.

Appearing on Liam Harrison’s YouTube channel, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed that Adriano Moraes and Dominick Cruz have a very similar style of fighting, particularly when it comes to their evasive movement.

“I say I’ve been around the game for a very long time and I think I’ve seen everything,” Johnson said. “Even the first time we fought, I’ve seen that style before with Dominick Cruz negating the fight, running around, trying to avoid the fight. And the second time I was ‘okay, he’s gonna run so I’ll just take my time getting to him, when we get there we’re going to fight right?’ like you’re in a cage you’re going to fight.”

Deadlocked at 1-1, Demetrious Johnson will once again step inside the Circle against division rival Adriano Moraes, defending his ONE flyweight world title at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. ‘Mighty Mouse’ came up short in her first attempt to capture ONE gold, suffering the first knockout of his combat sports career against Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021.

Bouncing back with a win over Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a historic mixed-rules superfight, Johnson earned his way back to another ONE world title opportunity. This time, he would leave with 26 pounds of gold strapped around his waist, delivering a highlight-reel-worthy flying-knee knockout against his Brazilian rival at ONE on Prime Video 1.

With the series even, both ONE Championship gold and flyweight supremacy will be on the line in the ‘Mile High City’ on May 5.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

