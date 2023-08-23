Demetrious Johnson compares Sean O’Malley with Bradley Martyn: “I’m just stating facts here”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson has proven time and time again that it’s not about the size of the dog in a fight.

As such, ‘Mighty Mouse’ seemingly chuckled when asked about who will be a tougher fight for him between newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and bodybuilder/fitness influencer Bradley Martyn.

‘Sugar’, of course, has been linked to a hypothetical matchup with ‘DJ’ since he dethroned Aljamain Sterling last weekend. The hulking Martyn, meanwhile, raised some eyebrows in the MMA community recently when he claimed that he’ll beat the much smaller Johnson in a street fight.

In episode one of Johnson’s newly launched MIGHTYcast podcast, he was asked who would be tougher to beat between O’Malley and Martyn. Here’s the MMA legend’s brutally honest response:

“Oh, f*cking Sean O’Malley. Bradley Martyn, he doesn’t even train. He is just a big dude. I mean, you look at the facts! I’m just stating facts here! Bradley Martyn is a good dude, means well, no animosity whatsoever, but he doesn’t even train right?”

Moreover, Johnson still credited Martyn for years of dedication to his craft, but added that he has no business messing around with a professional fighter, regardless of size:

“He has been training the last 30 probably 30 or 20 years in his life lifting weights. It’s a no-brainer, the tougher fight would be 'Sugar' Sean O’Malley.”

Watch the clip:

Meanwhile, a Johnson vs. O’Malley showdown would definitely be on every MMA fans’ wish list but is highly unlikely given they are employed by different promotions.

As for Bradley’s challenge, Johnson has already expressed his desire to grapple the muscle-bound influencer and make him pay for his words.