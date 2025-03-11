Demetrious Johnson divides internet with opinion on Jon Jones' loss: "Spitting big facts," "He got disqualified for doing something that’s legal now"

Demetrious Johnson's statements on Jon Jones' sole loss have sparked outrage among MMA fans worldwide. Everyone had different opinions, some agreeing with Johnson and others mocking the former UFC flyweight champion.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, Johnson talked about Jones' only professional defeat, which was against Matt Hamill in 2009. For context, the reigning heavyweight champion seemed to violate the 12-6 rule when he landed a few elbows amid a barrage of ground-and-pound attacks.

The rule back then stated that elbows that rise vertically and strike downward with the tip are considered foul. As a result, Jones received a DQ loss.

Many people, including Jones, have called for his loss to be overturned now that the 12-6 elbow strike is legal. However, Johnson indicated that 'Bones' did break the rule, hence, it will be counted as a loss, saying:

''(Jon Jones) did lose, he lost to Matt Hamill, yep, he fu*king lost, he broke the rules...He was disqualified which led to a loss. So he has lost before."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (via Home of Fight's X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions below:

One fan wrote:

''Mighty Mouse spitting big facts here.''

Another one stated:

''What a horrible take he got disqualified for doing something that’s legal now? Cmon''

Other fans wrote:

''Jon Jones is the only UFC fighter to lose a dq because 12-6 elbows. Hes the only one who didnt follow the rule, so yea he lost. Only one to "pulse" PEDs. Hes the only one who gets exceptions? Hes not the goat, he is a cheater''

''Either you go by official rules or you go by what everyone knows. If you go by official rules, he lost to Hamill. If you go by what everyone knows, he lost to Reyes. Either way he has one loss. You cannot say he won one of those without admitting that he lost the other.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

When Demetrious Johnson backed Tom Aspinall to defeat Jon Jones in potential clash

Tom Aspinall is expected to face Jon Jones in a title unification bout later this year. Ahead of their potential matchup, Demetrious Johnson spoke to MMA Guru on his YouTube channel and predicted Aspinall to prevail over Jones, saying:

''I think Tom Aspinall has the speed, the athleticism, and the power to give Jon Jones problems...Tom Aspinall can beat him. I feel comfortable saying that just because you have somebody who’s gonna take the fight to Jon Jones and not be scared.'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Demetrious Johnson's full comments below:

