Demetrious Johnson doesn’t see Mikey Musumeci losing to Shinya Aoki: “Ain’t nobody beating Mikey”

Demetrious Johnson is confident that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is already on an untouchable status.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion believes Musumeci is at a different plane of existence that even Japanese legend Shinya Aoki would have a hard time putting the clamps on ‘Darth Rigatoni’.

During the debut episode of Mightycast, Johnson talked about the upcoming submission grappling bout between Musumeci and Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Johnson was talking about the major bouts ONE Championship has lined up for September and October, and one match that was particularly interested in was the openweight submission grappling bout between Musumeci and Aoki.

He said:

“Then you also have Shinya Aoki grappling against the legend Mikey Musumeci. Another amazing fighter, Mikey Musumeci is going up to grapple Shinya Aoki. Ain’t nobody beating Mikey. I don’t see nobody beating Mikey Musumeci any time soon.”

There’s no question that the pair of Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts are two of the best grapplers, BJJ or MMA, to have ever lived.

Musumeci was a five-time BJJ world champion before he entered ONE Championship in April 2022. Since joining the promotion, the American grappler went on a 5-0 tear and captured the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in just his second outing.

The 27-year-old dominated Cleber Sousa for the belt and has since defended the strap against Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, and ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Aoki, meanwhile, is one of the finest submission artists in MMA history. The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion has been breaking limbs since the glory days of PRIDE FC and collected an astounding 31 submission wins in his storied career.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.