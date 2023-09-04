“The goat” - Fans and fighters alike show their love for ONE flyweight king Demetrious Johnson in dominant IBJJF debut

Fans and fellow fighters alike were one in celebrating the dominant showing mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson had in his IBJJF debut recently.

‘Mighty Mouse’ competed at the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 in Las Vegas on August 31 and won a gold medal in the featherweight class.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion competed in the Masters 2 division for participants aged 35 years old and above. He wound up with six wins, five of which coming by way of points and one via armbar, in the competition, punctuated by a 10-0 shutout in the final.

The win is another feather in the cap of Demetrious Johnson, who even at the age of 37 continues to be on top of his game as a combat sports athlete.

The American legend posted a video on Instagram of one of his matches in his IBJJF debut, captioning it with:

“First @ibjjf experience coming to you soon!!”

Check out the post below:

Fans and fellow athletes took time to praise and congratulate Demetrious Johnson on what he had accomplished.

Below are some of what they wrote on the comments section:

@vitaly_bigdash 👍👍👍💪💪💪☝️

@malachyfriedman Congrats!!!

@lukerockhold Ageless

@swankydanky91 Damn Bro doing and dominating side quests now ?

@daico_deusdaguerra 👏👏👏👏

@dontbeamelvin Bradley Martin you're next 😂

@wezzy__ezzy Ok bro we get it, you’re arguably the greatest fighter of all time. 😂

@alexsilva1010 U r amazing brother , congratulations!! GOAT IN EVERYTHING AND EVERYWHERE 🙌🏽♥️🙌🏽

@ishank_vaish The goat.

Demetrious Johnson was last in action in ONE Championship back in May, in the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

He defeated Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight to retain the ONE flyweight MMA world title.

In the lead-up to the contest, Johnson hinted at it being his swansong. Up to this point, however, there is no official word on it just yet.