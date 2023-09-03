LOOK: Demetrious Johnson moves closer to BJJ black belt after World Master IBJJF title win

The recent victory of reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson in the 2023 World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 31 not only earned him the gold medal but also moved him closer to earning a BJJ black belt.

Right after the awarding ceremony for the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division, Johnson immediately received his second stripe to his brown belt. This means that Johnson is inching closer to the desired black belt rank in jiu-jitsu.

In an Instagram photo shared by Gracie Mag Official, Johnson was seen celebrating with his family on the podium after receiving his gold medal and BJJ brown belt second stripe:

It was another incredible achievement for the MMA superstar as he continues to enhance and develop his combat sports arsenal. Among his 25 professional career victories, eight came by way of submission, including the famous flying armbar that Johnson pulled off against Ray Borg in October 2017.

The ‘Mighty Mouse’ also scored two submission victories under the world’s largest martial arts organization, submitting Yuya Wakamatsu in his promotional debut in March 2019 and putting Rodtang to sleep in their special rules super-fight at ONE X in March 2022.

This World Master IBJJF triumph not only gives notice to all the contenders in the flyweight division to make them second guess on their wish to fight the divisional king, but it can also be used by Johnson as a springboard to eventually compete in the submission grappling realm of ONE Championship and challenge the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.