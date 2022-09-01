“It's about keeping the lights on” - Demetrious Johnson encourages fellow competitor Savvas Michael

MMA legend and newly-crowned ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson had one of the most impressive rematches of his career at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The American MMA icon avenged the first and only stoppage loss of his career by knocking out Adriano Moraes to take ONE's flyweight world title.

Although it was an amazing night for 'Mighty Mouse', it wasn't the grandest of evenings for some of the fighters at ONE on Prime Video 1. ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix semifinals contender Savvas Michael faced tournament alternate Panpayak Jitmuangnon.

Panpayak's last-minute entry into the tournament came on the heels of ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon getting pulled out due to hydration and weigh-in issues. Panpayak made the most of his opportunity on the big stage by knocking out Michael with one of the most picture-perfect punch-to-high-kick combinations ever:

The head-kick finish is a legitimate contender for knockout of the year. While Panpayak jumped for joy, Michael was visibly broken both physically and emotionally. Upon seeing the Cypriot down and beaten after the show, Demetrious Johnson offered him up some encouraging words.

'DJ' told ONE Championship:

"I told Michael Savvas in the back. He was back there, and he was very emotional. And all the fans were going outside. I said don't let what happened out there dictate your life. I was like, at the end of the day, just go on and make your f****** money. Like, I'm being straightforward and honest."

Demetrious Johnson continued:

"It's about keeping the lights on, right? So if he didn't win the fight, we'll put it aside and make a lot of money together. And after the fight, whoever wins or loses buys each other a beer."

Johnson's calm and almost nonchalant look into fighting makes him one of the more unique fighters in the game. He never gets too emotionally invested in winning or losing.

He is always in a joyful mood whether he gets his hand raised or not. In this way, 'Mighty Mouse' removes the pressure off of his shoulders. Other fighters can learn from 'DJ's attitude towards professional combat.

Demetrious Johnson cements his GOAT status at ONE on Prime Video 1

In one of the most poetic revenge wins in MMA history, Demetrious Johnson knocked Adriano Moraes out with the same kind of knee strike the Brazilian finished him with more than a year ago.

It was one of the coldest walk-off KOs in MMA. After a pull-back counter that sent Moraes reeling back, Johnson calculatingly followed it up with a flush knee to the jaw. 'DJ' didn't even look at his victim - he just walked off immediately after the knee strike connected.

The KO came in the fourth round after 'DJ' had to fend off a significant size and grappling advantage by Moraes. Even at 36 years old, however, Demetrious Johnson is still at the highest level of the game.

