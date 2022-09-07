“Nothing but respect for Henry Cejudo” - Demetrious Johnson explains why he trained with 'Triple C'

Demetrious Johnson recently explained to fans why he trained with Henry Cejudo ahead of his rematch against Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1.

On his YouTube channel called 'Mighty Gaming', Johnson posted a reaction video to a fan-made video called “Demetrious Johnson: The Man the UFC erased.”

The 36-year-old American icon took the time to break down and clarify the events of his career as narrated in the video, starting with his humble beginnings, his time in the UFC, and ultimately, his current run in ONE Championship.

During the reaction video, DJ corrected some assumptions made by the YouTuber.

One of those included the real reason why he trained with Henry Cejudo after being knocked out by Adriano Moraes in their first meeting in 2021. DJ went on to clarify that Cejudo didn’t “decide” to train with him as the video said, but that the opposite happened:

“He didn’t decide to help me, I decided to go and train with him. Because I have nothing but respect for Henry Cejudo. He’s done something I’ve done in the sport of mixed martial arts which is, you know, two-time divisional champion, and you know, he’s a cool guy even with all the funky cringe stuff, he’s a cool ass cat.”

Catch the full reaction video below:

The Washington native locked arms with ‘Triple C’ to improve his style of fighting by incorporating some of Cejudo’s wrestling techniques and unique strategies. He even learned about strengths he didn’t realize during their time together.

The hours put into training paid off as Demetrious Johnson captured the flyweight gold with thousands of North American fans watching the action live on Amazon Prime Video.

Respect runs deep for Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo

In the same video, the YouTuber talked about Demetrious Johnson being accused of being boring in the UFC.

The clip then cuts to Henry Cejudo saying “his dominance has shied people away.” At that moment, Johnson paused the video and said the following:

“One of the things about Henry Cejudo is that he keeps it real. Dominance can shy people away, I understand that.”

The former rivals have always had mutual respect for each other, even before they met inside the cage at UFC 197 and then at UFC 227. Despite each having a win over the other, the fact that they can train together and learn more about each other is proof that this mutual respect is genuine between the two stars.

Watch Johnson and Cejudo prep for the former's ONE flyweight world title rematch against Adriano Moraes below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard