Demetrious Johnson has fans lit a month before ONE Fight Night 10

ONE flyweight world champion and MMA GOAT-contender Demetrious Johnson is heading for the first-ever trilogy bout of his legendary career at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Facing the first and only man to knock him out, former titleholder Adriano Moraes, 'Mighty Mouse' will look to settle the score in front of a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center on May 5th.

'Mighty Mouse' took to Instagram to remind his fans that we're less than a month away from ONE's most high-profile rubber match:

"weeks to go booiiisss!!! #passion #onefightnight10 #mma #trilogy #usa #mighty"

Needless to say, Demetrious Johnson's fans are alll up in arms to support their favorite MMA fighter. The comments section is filled with words of encouragement and support:

Comments on Demetrious Johnson's post

@jokerzgallery seem to be a fan of Johnson as a fighter and a gamer, pulling an amusing video game reference:

"DJ finna come to the cage riding a horse and wearing a cowboy hat reppin Red Dead 🤠"

@lasherbob and @twofistsandadream said what most have been saying for years:

"You got this Champ!! The Greatest ever!"

"Beat him GOAT!"

Indeed, fans are all anticipating ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship's first-ever live show on US soil. Apart from the trilogy bout between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, the card will feature two other world title bouts contested in different martial arts.

Dominant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his belt against Mexico's hard-hitting Edgar Tabares. Meanwhile, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will make the second defense of his throne in ONE Championship. Across the Circle from him will be Yemen's first-ever BJJ black belt world champion, Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5 and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

