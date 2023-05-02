Demetrious Johnson feels he needs “to do something else” as he contemplates retirement

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson will look to close out another classic chapter of his Hall of Fame worthy career.

On May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, he will defend his ONE flyweight world championship against Adriano Moraes in their third and final meeting.

In recent years, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been very open about not wanting to compete past a certain point, and whilst he feels like he is still improving, the time to step away is drawing closer.

After initially putting a timeframe of a few more years on his career, Demetrious Johnson appears to have had a change of heart and doesn’t see himself stepping inside the Circle many more times.

In an in-studio appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'DJ' suggested that this could be the last time fans get to see him compete in MMA.

Though he is still competing at the very highest level, he doesn’t want to remain active for the sake of it and put himself through tough training camps and contests when he doesn’t need to anymore.

He said:

“There has come a point when you go to a party; you're having a good time, you see the girls, and all that stuff. You start drinking; you had too many drinks you end up drunk. You end up staying at the party too long. So I feel that I have these feelings and these emotions with myself where it's like maybe I just have to do something else. It's almost like Henry. Why did he stay around? Why didn't he stay around for three more years?”

Watch Demetrious Johnson's interview on The MMA Hour below:

Whilst none of the fans want to see Johnson lay down his gloves while he is still one of the very best in the world, calling time by ending his trilogy with Moraes in Colorado would be a fitting end to one of the best runs the sport has ever seen.

Demetrious Johnson will face Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 in what could potentially be his last fight. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

