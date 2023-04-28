ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson will treat his upcoming trilogy match against Adriano Moraes just like any other fight.

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video will mark ‘Mighty Mouse’s return bout on United States soil for the first time in nearly five years.

The monumental event will emanate from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5 and will stream for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Considering he won’t have to travel all the way to Asia this time around, Johnson will be bringing his family on the trip.

The entire Johnson brood will be present, from his wife Destiny to their three adorable children, Tyron, Maverick, and Tanyth.

While having his entire support system present could add extra motivation for the 36-year-old megastar, it does come with certain expectations to be at his best.

However, the battle-tested 29-fight veteran says the pressure to perform remains non-existent since his family will have his back no matter the outcome.

‘DJ’ told Ariel Helwani in a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour:

“No. I'll just fight because I've competed. I remember when I lost to Henry Cejudo. When I came home, at the elevator, they were right there. They're like, Dad, what's up? They don't care if I win or lose. They just want to make sure that I come home and I'll still take care of them. Everything's good. All three of them are going.”

Catch the full interview below:

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will come to a conclusion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10.

Retirement speculations have hounded the American in the days leading up to the promotion’s biggest card of the year.

Regardless of whether Johnson decides to ride off into the sunset or not, he’ll have his family by his side along for the ride.

