Demetrious Johnson shares secret to success despite not being “the biggest dude in the room”

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson embraces being “the little guy” and never developed a Napoleon complex in his entire life.

That humility and self-awareness helped him find success in the ruthless world of mixed martial arts, which for the better part, has always been considered a big man’s sport.

Now, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is considered a hero and role model for underdogs everywhere, and is even in the conversation among the best fighters to ever do it – regardless of weight class.

Despite the massive heights he has reached in his storied career, Johnson remains the same unassuming and grounded individual he has always been.

‘DJ’ shared in an interview with The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani:

“I've never had an ego when it came to fighting. I didn't need to show that I was the biggest dude in the room because I was not the biggest dude in the room.”

Watch Demetrious Johnson’s insightful revelations below:

As fate would have it, Demetrious Johnson will once again be the smaller man in his grudge match against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10.

The 36-year-old’s ONE flyweight world title will be up for grabs in the headlining act of the promotion’s monumental US-on-ground debut at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

After succumbing to the Brazilian’s physical advantages in their first meeting in 2021, ‘DJ’ came roaring back in the rematch last year by knocking out ‘Mikinho’ with one of the most brutal flying knee finishes in MMA history.

On May 5, Johnson will once again look to represent the smaller guys and put his rivalry with Adriano Moraes to bed with another resounding victory.

Don’t miss the historic ONE Fight Night 10 card, which will air live and free for Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.

