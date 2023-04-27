Demetrious Johnson bares plans regardless of outcome of trilogy with Adriano Moraes

All-time great Demetrious Johnson has a lot of contemplating to do after his most-awaited trilogy match with Adriano Moraes is over and done with.

‘Mighty Mouse’ will be putting his ONE flyweight world title on the line against a rival he knows too well in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The star-studded May 5 event will emanate from 1stBank Center in Colorado and stream live and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Despite defying Father Time at 36 years old, Johnson admits he already sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

While he hasn’t completely made up his mind yet, ‘DJ’ says he’ll take a well-deserved trip with his family regardless of the result of his third and likely final meeting with ‘Mikinho’.

Demetrious Johnson told Ariel Helwani in a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour:

“So we'll see, go out there and fight, win, lose, draw. I'm going to go on vacation with my wife and kids. Put my feet in the sand and sit back. Okay, do I don't want to continue to fight, or do I want to focus on something else?”

Watch the full interview below:

If this truly is the final time we’ll ever see Johnson perform inside the circle, it was indeed one hell of a ride.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA standout has exuded greatness from the get-go and has reached even greater heights since moving to ONE Championship.

Win or lose, his epic back-and-forth with Adriano Moraes will go down as one of the best rivalries in MMA history.

