Demetrious Johnson fights for family, feels no pressure ahead of Adriano Moraes trilogy

Demetrious Johnson is feeling no pressure ahead of his first ONE world title defense.

This Friday night, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will return to the Circle to defend his ONE flyweight world championship against the same man he took the title from nine months ago, Adriano Moraes. The two flyweight greats will meet for the third and final time as they headline ONE Championship’s long-awaited U.S. debut.

Emanating from the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Fight Night 10 will feature the biggest names in combat sports, but none will be bigger than Demetrious Johnson, who competes in perhaps the most important bout of his iconic career. Despite both legacy and 26 pounds of gold being on the line, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is not feeling any pressure going into the high-stakes trilogy bout.

“For me, no pressure because at the end of the day, regardless if I win, lose, draw, I’m going to go back home, take care of my kids,” Johnson told ONE Championship.

Demetrious Johnson has little left to prove after nearly 20 years of dominance in the world of mixed martial arts. Dominating in North America for years, ‘Mighty Mouse’ signed with ONE Championship in 2019 as part of a historic trade and immediately made his presence known, winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix tournament in 2019. That early success put him on a collision course with eight-time titleholder Adriano Moraes.

Meeting for the first time at ONE on TNT 1, Demetrious Johnson suffered the first knockout loss of his career. It was far from the end of the story as 16 months later, ‘Mighty Mouse’ would bounce back and score his own highlight-reel-worthy knockout in their ONE on Prime Video 1 rematch to claim the ONE flyweight world title.

This Friday night, the story will come to an end as both men step inside the Circle for one of the most eagerly anticipated trilogy bouts in mixed martial arts history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

