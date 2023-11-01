Demetrious Johnson helps longtime BJJ coach Bibiano Fernandes open up own gym

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion and all-around mixed martial arts legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is one of MMA’s pound-for-pound greats of all time. But the 37-year-old American veteran knows he wouldn’t have reached the levels of success he’s had without help from others.

Johnson is quick to give credit where credit is due, and one man he continuously thanks is his longtime Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, the legendary Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes.

Fernandes has helped Johnson with his jiu-jitsu all throughout his career. At the same time, ‘The Flash’ established a dominant presence in ONE Championship as its longtime bantamweight king. Now, with the two nearing retirement as professional fighters, it is natural they have crossed paths once again.

Johnson and Fernandes recently reconnected, when the former helped the latter put up his own gym. In a recent post on his official Instagram account, Johnson shared a short video clip of all that went down.

He wrote:

“Amazing time helping my brotha @bibianofernandes open his @flashacademymartialarts jits school!! Ooossss”

Check out the video clip here:

Johnson has spent extra time on the mats as of late, brushing up on his BJJ skills and even winning his first major tournament gold medal earlier this year. Johnson became an IBJJF world champion, taking home the gold at the recent Masters Worlds.

The level he has attained in grappling is due largely in part to the work Fernandes has put in developing 'Mighty Mouse’s' skill set.

Johnson was last seen at the historic ONE Fight Night 10 in May, ONE Championship’s first-ever foray on U.S. soil. ‘Mighty Mouse’ put together a clinical performance, defeating longtime rival Adriano Moraes in a trilogy match to retain his flyweight gold.

Fans await the return of Demetrious Johnson, and hope to hear word soon about what could be next for ‘Mighty Mouse’.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Johnson’s next fight.