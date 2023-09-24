WATCH: Demetrious Johnson’s full reaction to the absolute brawl between Rodtang and Superlek

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson posted his full reaction to the recently concluded Rodtang vs. Superlek Muay Thai superfight on his Mighty Gaming YouTube channel.

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, went to war with ONE flyweight kickboxing king ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. The two locked horns before a sold-out crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, September 22.

Check out the reaction below:

Superlek came away with a closely contested unanimous decision victory, after scoring a knockdown in the second round, which proved to be the difference maker in the fight.

There are a ton of reactions online from fans, fellow fighters, celebrities, and other personalities. But Johnson has a full breakdown of the action. And ‘Mighty Mouse’ was in shock with the result.

Johnson said:

“I’m not gonna lie to you guys, I am absolutely shocked that Superlek won that fight.”

“I don’t know how he won the fight. I don’t know how they score Muay Thai. But if I was to [score] the fight with my criteria, I would have given it to Rodtang.”

Johnson offers some interesting takes in this video, and even blasts Superlek for missing weight for this fight, causing it to be converted to a three-round, non-title bout.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the replay of the Rodtang vs. Superlek banger and all the action at ONE Friday Fights 34 on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.