Demetrious Johnson imitates Rodtang’s shuffle in backstage clip

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson further cemented his legacy as the ultimate MMA GOAT at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Competing in the first trilogy bout of his career, 'Mighty Mouse' defeated former divisional king Adriano Moraes via a clear unanimous decision.

In doing so, he defended his 135-pound strap and ended his epic rivalry with 'Mikinho'.

Another world champion who defended his belt that night was ONE flyweight Muay Thai king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' formally introduced himself to the US viewing public by handily dispatching Mexico's Edgar Tabares with a powerful elbow strike.

Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang once crossed paths in the past when they made history by partaking in a mixed-rules bout last year at ONE X, which 'DJ' won. The two remained friends since and were seen goofing around backstage at the May 5 event. Johnson was seen imitating the Thai legend's famous "Rodtang Shuffle":

""Mighty Mouse" channels his inner Rodtang 🕺 @mighty @rodtang_jimungnon"

Fans are absolutely loving it and expressed their approval in the comments section:

Comments on Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang backstage at ONE Fight Night 10

@daelmanalansan pointed out Demetrious Johnson's championship heart as seen through his actions outside the Circle:

"DJ true champion inside and outside the cage!! just the best 🔥"

@whnthemoon praises Rodtang and calls him a geniune gift to the world of fighting:

"Rodtang is a blessing in this world. Demetrious knows that!"

@uloomi pointed out the undeniable respect between the two legends:

"Game recognises game. 🐐 recognises 🐐 ☝🏽"

@kwam_ mentioned ONE Championship's unique place in the combat sports world, citing the culture of respect palpable in all of its fighters:

"Love the culture at ONE! The respect everyone has for each other is so refreshing"

The historic ONE Fight Night 10, which was ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil, can be be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

