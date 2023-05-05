Demetrious Johnson inspired by Eddie Alvarez’s retirement plans

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is nearing the end of the road in his long and glorious career. The 36-year-old Washington native is headed into his 30th professional fight this Friday night, and has hinted at this being possibly his last hurrah.

Former ONE Championship athlete Eddie Alvarez built a solid friendship with Johnson when they arrived in the promotion together a few years back, and the Philadelphia star recently shared how his own potential retirement would go.

Johnson was inspired.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Demetrious Johnson detailed that conversation and what he learned from Alvarez.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“Eddie Alvarez and I were traveling, and he told me how he was going to retire, and I thought it was the most amazing thing, an intimate thing that he said. I think that's the way I'm going to potentially do it. He said the way he's going to do it is like he's going to go out, him and his wife are going to go out and have coffee, and he was like, I think I'm done. He had the conversation between them two because, in the beginning, it was just them two.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson will put the ONE flyweight world title on the line against former divisional king ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes in the main event at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado this Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

