“What did you want me to do?” - What Adriano Moraes told Demetrious Johnson about the knee KO

MMA icon Demetrious Johnson revealed what Adriano Moraes told him about the knee KO in their first fight.

In their first meeting, Adriano Moraes scored the biggest upset in ONE Championship history by knocking out the MMA flyweight legend with a brutal knee to the head, at ONE on TNT 1 last year.

Johnson spoke with Ariel Helwani from The MMA Hour about the knee and how lightly he took the situation. He even recalled talking to Adriano Moraes about the knee with an amusing tone in his voice.

"[I rewatched the fight] probably five or six times, seven times maybe. The last time [I watched it], I think I was showing someone, I was laughing about it. ‘Look at that knee ohhhh!’

"I said to Adriano, ‘Adriano how could you hit me that hard with that knee?’ He was like, ‘I’m sorry bro what did you want me to do?’

Catch the full interview below:

Johnson and Moraes are scheduled to lock horns once again but this time, the fight will be at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26. The Washington native is excited to return to the Circle and restore his good name.

He’s coming off a great victory in his latest fight with Muay Thai sensation Rodtang Jitmuangnon this March. He feels a boost of energy and confidence stemming from such a win and Johnson believes this rematch will be Moraes’ undoing.

Get ready for five rounds of action as Demetrious Johnson tries to take the gold back to the United States.

Demetrious Johnson on relying on Henry Cejudo’s strategy and experience on fighting taller fighters

Demetrious Johnson has been training with multiple-time flyweight world champion Henry Cejudo this training camp for Adriano Moraes.

Johnson talked about working with his former rival with The Shmo and also discussed why he decided to exchange techniques and ideas with ‘Triple-C'.

The 35-year-old sensation said:

“Harry, we fought twice. He spots guys, we are kind of in the same boat right. We’re both shorter guys. When you fight Dominick Cruz, the guy who likes to run, move, do a lot of movement, I thought he handled, you know, covering distance very well and honestly, he’s you know, very good.”

Adriano Moraes towers over Johnson and obviously has the reach advantage. It will be interesting to see how well Johnson will cover the distance and get close enough for a submission. Only time will tell and fans can’t wait to see them again inside the Circle.

