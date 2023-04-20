Demetrious Johnson likens his friendship with Henry Cejudo to Goku and Vegeta’s relationship

Here are a few things you'll find interesting about ONE flyweight world champion and MMA all-time great Demetrious Johnson. One, obviously, is that he's one of the greatest combat athletes of all time. Two, he's one of the friendliest people you'll ever meet and three, he's an absolute nerd.

Ahead of the first-ever trilogy bout of his career at ONE Fight Night 10 against his ONE rival Adriano Moraes, 'Mighty Mouse' spoke about another rival he's had in the past, former two-division UFC world champion Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo.

The pair of modern-day MMA legends have had one of the most competitive and intense rivalries in the sport's history. Today, however, DJ and 'Triple C' are thick as thieves, training frequently together, hanging out, and creating video content together. Being a world-class anime nerd, Demetrious Johnson compared his friendship with Cejudo to that of Dragon Ball Z's Goku and Vegeta.

ONE Championship posted about it on Instagram:

"Life imitates art 💯 Check out the full video of Demetrious Johnson ranking his favorite anime on ONE's YouTube channel 🎬 Then catch his ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video! @mighty"

For those who are unaware, Goku and Vegeta are the two main characters in the epic story of Dragon Ball Z, inspired by the ancient Chinese novel "Journey To The West". Goku is the main protagonist of the story while Vegeta is an antagonist-tured-anti-hero.

We can certainly see the similarities between the DJ-Triple C relationship and the Goku-Vegeta saga in the sense that both started out as rivals and enemies but ended up being close friends.

We must disagree, however, with Johnson's assessment that he is the Vegetta of the relationship. His kind and fun-loving persona is classic Goku while Cejudo's brash and confident demeanor is definitely Vegeta.

Demetrious Johnson will face Adriano Moraes for a third time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil. The full fight card will air from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes