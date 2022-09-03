“I literally get beat up” - Demetrious Johnson on how fight camp helped him stay composed in latest fight

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson elaborated on how his fight camp at AMC Pankration has helped him stay composed when facing adversity.

Johnson squared off with former flyweight titleholder Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26. Both fighters delivered that night, giving high-quality performances and surpassing their thrilling first world title match that took place back in 2021.

There were instances of adversity for ‘Mighty Mouse’ in the opening round when Moraes caught him with a good head kick and then landed knees from the ground.

The Washington native was subsequently asked by ONE Championship in his post-fight interview how he managed to stay so composed when put into those situations. Johnson responded by saying:

“Just chilled, man. It's a fight game. Like my training camps are very, very hard. Like, I literally get beat up when I train with my coaches. You know, I'm not around a whole bunch of yes-men. Like, I get pushed. And I know everybody says, oh, you know, I'm not the biggest dog in the room. Let's just say that."

'Mighty Mouse' continued:

“When he hit me on top of the head, I was like, ‘Ah, good for you!’ I was telling him on, and he was like, ‘Oh, my god, I'm kicking him on the head!’ and he's talking to me. And I was like, yeah, I was like because I'm here. I feel like now, at this stage of my career, I'm actually taking it all in, and I can see. It's like, I almost leveled up. You know, I keep on getting better.”

After an exhilarating back-and-forth battle, Demetrious Johnson caught Moraes with a good right hand before walking away with a knee KO in the fourth round. As if anyone doubted it, 'Mighty Mouse’ proved he’s on a whole different level in the organization.

Demetrious Johnson reveals how he’s going to spend 50k performance bonus

Following his stunning knee KO against Moraes, Demetrious Johnson bagged another 50k bonus for his spectacular performance.

Johnson was coming off a win against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules bout which ignited a sense of confidence in the 36-year-old veteran. He worked diligently in the gym with the help of local Brazilian jiu-jitsu coaches and ‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo to prepare for every possible scenario come fight night on Prime Video.

Now that Demetrious Johnson has re-established why he’s one of the all-time greatest flyweights in the world, he’s going to lay low to enjoy life and the extra 50k with his beautiful family. Inside the circle, Johnson quickly revealed his plans on how he’s going to spend his bonus:

"I'm paying my taxes, I’m gonna put some money away for my children for their college fund, and whatever’s left, I might take the wife out so that she can have a coke, we’ll see what happens.”

Watch Demetrious Johnson's post-fight interview below:

